BJP stages demonstration against Thirumavalavan in Coimbatore

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration here on Tuesday to condemn Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan for his recent remarks on Manusmriti and women.

BJP State vice-president K. Annamalai, State treasurer S.R. Sekhar, and district president R. Nandakumar were among the party leaders who participated in the demonstration near the Indian Red Cross Society building.

BJP sources said that the members of the Women’s Wing attempted to burn Mr. Thirumavalavan in effigy, but were prevented by the police.

Mr. Thirumavalavan recently called for a ban on the religious text Manusmriti alleging that it denigrated women. Controversy erupted after a speech of his went viral on social media where he alleged that women were “prostitutes” according to the “Manu Dharma.”

In his address, Mr. Annamalai condemned the arrest of actor-turned-politician Khushboo on Tuesday morning and claimed that the Manusmriti does not denigrate women, sources said.