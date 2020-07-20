BJP seeks action against ‘real perpetrators’ of vandalism outside temples

Former MP and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday demanded action against the “real perpetrators” behind the act of vandalism outside three temples in Coimbatore district.

The Coimbatore City Police’s claim that a man from Salem did these because he was mentally disturbed was “not acceptable”, he told presspersons. Those who instigated the accused must be punished, he said.

The police arrested G. Gajendran (48) from Arisipalayam near Salem on Sunday in connection with the burning of tyres and other waste materials in front of three temples in Coimbatore city on Saturday. He was not affiliated to any organisation, according to the police.

Mr. Radhakrishnan alleged that the State government was not allowing the police to function freely and condemned its “complacent approach” in this case. “If the State government does not take action, we shall pressurise them through the Central government,” he said.

Accompanied by BJP State treasurer S.R. Seghar and State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan, Mr. Radhakrishnan submitted a petition to City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan, seeking action against those involved in this case.

TPDK seeks action against H. Raja

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) on Monday petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner, seeking to register a case against BJP national secretary H. Raja for his remarks against the organisation following the vandalising of temples here.

The petition submitted by K. Somasundaram of TPDK said Mr. Raja posted on Twitter that Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam members were behind the incidents and they had to be detained under the provisions of Goondas Act, while the police investigation was under way.

The petition said Mr. Raja again put the blame on TPDK and its general secretary K. Ramakrishnan, in response to a tweet by PMK leader S. Ramadoss which said miscreants were behind the incidents.