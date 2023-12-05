BJP, SDPI workers arrested over poster war near Coimbatore

December 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Monday arrested a functionary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and three persons, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, on charges of promoting enmity between different groups.

The police said that the SDPI workers pasted a poster on the party’s public meeting on the pillar of a water tank at Muthu Nagar near Thudiyalur a few days ago. BJP cadre allegedly tore the poster and instead pasted a poster welcoming the new district president of the party.

Thudiyalur police sub-inspector Devendran lodged a complaint, based on which the police arrested BJP worker Santhoshkumar (30) of Prabhu Nagar, Saravanan (35) and Kumar (35) of Sampath Street in Ganapathy.

Thudiyalur sub-inspector Arunkumar lodged a separate complaint after he happened to see a Facebook post on Sunday, in which Hasan Badusha of SDPI threatened that right wing people will face consequences for having removed the poster. Badusha was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Eight arrested in clash between two groups near Sulur

The police on Monday arrested eight persons in connection with a clash that took place between men belonging to two communities at Appanaickenpatti Pudur near Sulur on Sunday.

The police said that the clash took place after a youth belonging to a Scheduled Caste, Siva (23), was allegedly harassed by four men of a dominant caste when the former had come to the street to dump waste around 6.45 p.m. The dominant caste men allegedly made casteist remarks against hi,.

Siva informed the matter to his brothers and friends and they went to the house of one Suresh Kumar of the opposite group around 7.30 p.m. The group allegedly assaulted Kumar, his parents and caused damages to properties.

The Sulur police registered a case under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Kumar and three others, namely Vadivel, Vijay and Prabakaran. They were arrested.

The police registered another case against the opposite group and booked Siva’s brothers Jeeva and Devaraj, their friends Vinod Kumar and Kasi Anand. While Siva sought treatment in a hospital, others were arrested.

