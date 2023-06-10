BJP releases video of nurse receiving bribe at Salem GH

June 10, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Salem

The Bharatiya Janata Party released a video on social media in which a nurse asks for and receives bribe from a woman’s relative, who was admitted for delivery at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

BJP State environment protection cell president R.P. Gopinath submitted a petition to the hospital dean, R. Mani, with the video evidence. In the petition, Mr. Gopinath said that last week, a woman from Ammapet was admitted to the labour ward for delivery. After the woman delivered of the baby, a nurse came out of the ward and asked the relatives of the woman for ₹1,500. One of the relatives of the woman recorded it on his mobile phone.

On Wednesday, the woman was discharged from the hospital. “After that, they handed over the video to us,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Gopinath said that every day 25 to 30 deliveries take place in Salem GH. The staff in the hospital are allegedly demanding ₹1,500 to ₹5,000 to give the information and to show the baby to the father and relatives.

“Likewise, after delivery, while shifting the mother and infant to the normal ward, they allegedly demanded ₹2,000 as a bribe. These incidents have been happening for years, and we did not get the evidence. Now, we have submitted the evidence to the hospital dean,” he said.

Mr. Gopinath added that stern action should be taken against the nurse and officials, who have failed to monitor and curb these incidents.

Dr. Mani said, “we have instructed the hospital vigilance officer to inquire into the incident. We will also inquire with the patients and relatives in the labour ward, and based on the investigation and the report of the vigilance officer, action will be taken.”