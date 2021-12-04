Coimbatore

‘BJP ready to face local body elections’

Former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan said here on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party was ready to face the urban local body elections in the State.

Responding to a question from presspersons on the alliance with the AIADMK, he said the BJP was still in alliance with the AIADMK and was hopeful that it would continue for the elections.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said his party had requested the Centre to release maximum funds as flood relief for the State.

He condemned the recently reported sexual assaults on children and said that Tamil Nadu had become an ‘addiction’ State. He alleged that ganja was easily available in various parts of the State, and that a special team should be formed to end this.


