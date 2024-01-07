ADVERTISEMENT

BJP ready to construct Bharat Mata temple in Dharmapuri, says Annamalai

January 07, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

BJP state president K. Annamalai garlanding the Bharat Mata statue in Papparapatti in Dharmapuri district on Sunday, 07 January 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai said on Sunday that the party was ready to construct a Bharat Mata temple at Papparapatti and hand it over to the State government.

Mr. Annamalai was in Dharmapuri as part of his En Mann En Makkal Yatra. He garlanded the Bharat Mata statue at freedom fighter Subramanya Siva’s memorial in Papparapatti.

Speaking to reporters about Subramanya Siva, the BJP president remarked that the freedom fighter had bought six acres of land for ₹500 to construct a temple for Bharat Mata. The BJP, he said, was ready to build a Bharat Mata temple on the land as per his wish.

ALSO READ
BJP will close Tasmac outlets in T.N. in three years if voted to power, says K. Annamalai

Responding to a question on the Global Investors Meet (GIM), Mr. Annamalai said that the Union Government has provided full support to the event, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal participating in the GIM. “The Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa has claimed that a Vietnam-based company has invested $2 billion, which is possible thanks to the Central government’s production-linked incentives (PLI) program. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, India has become the second country in the world to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), especially in Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Pune.,” he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he aims to attract ₹5.5 lakh crore in investment, but the BJP sees potential to attract ₹10 lakh crore in two days of GIM, since the state has a skilled workforce, the BJP president said, and added that the Union Government was pushing PLI projects and semiconductor projects to Tamil Nadu, and the State government should use the opportunity.

