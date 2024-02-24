BJP readies sprawling Madappur venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 Lok Sabha campaign

February 24, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) cadre believe there will be what they describe as a ‘tectonic shift’ in Tamil Nadu politics following the launch of Lok Sabha campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tiruppur district on February 27.

The venue at Madappur with a capacity to seat five lakh people is touted to be the biggest to be organised by the BJP so far in the State. In all, the party expects presence of 10 lakh cadre from across the State and neighbouring States, according to a senior BJP functionary.

Incidentally, the Prime Minister had, in 2019, addressed a public meeting at Perumanallur in Tiruppur district in 2019, in the run up to the previous Lok Sabha election.

The sprawling 1,100-acre venue at Madappur village near Palladam, replete with arrangements for parking and dining for partymen arriving from far-off destinations, will also be the culminating point for the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra of BJP State president K. Annamalai.

As per the official itinerary, the Prime Minister will arrive at Sulur Airport in the afternoon hours and proceed to Madappur in a chopper.

He is scheduled to address the party cadre for an hour from 2.45 p.m., before leaving for Madurai to participate in an event titled ‘Digital Mobility Initiative for Automative MSMEs’ at TVS Lakshmi School in Madurai.

To exemplify the Prime Minister’s emphasis on digitisation and automation, the BJP had deployed humanoid robots to give away invitations for the mega meeting to the public.

Three ‘nila’ robots were stationed at different locations in Tiruppur and Palladam over the last three days to extend invitations, and we could reach out to the public very well, said Rakesh Pandey, senior functionary of the Tiruppur district unit IT Wing.