GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP readies sprawling Madappur venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 Lok Sabha campaign

The sprawling 1,100-acre venue at Madappur village near Palladam will also be the culminating point for the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra of BJP State president K. Annamalai

February 24, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
BJP cadre in Tiruppur reached out to public by deploying robots to extend invitations for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madappur on February 27.

BJP cadre in Tiruppur reached out to public by deploying robots to extend invitations for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madappur on February 27. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) cadre believe there will be what they describe as a ‘tectonic shift’ in Tamil Nadu politics following the launch of Lok Sabha campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tiruppur district on February 27.

The venue at Madappur with a capacity to seat five lakh people is touted to be the biggest to be organised by the BJP so far in the State. In all, the party expects presence of 10 lakh cadre from across the State and neighbouring States, according to a senior BJP functionary.

Incidentally, the Prime Minister had, in 2019, addressed a public meeting at Perumanallur in Tiruppur district in 2019, in the run up to the previous Lok Sabha election.

The sprawling 1,100-acre venue at Madappur village near Palladam, replete with arrangements for parking and dining for partymen arriving from far-off destinations, will also be the culminating point for the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra of BJP State president K. Annamalai.

As per the official itinerary, the Prime Minister will arrive at Sulur Airport in the afternoon hours and proceed to Madappur in a chopper.

He is scheduled to address the party cadre for an hour from 2.45 p.m., before leaving for Madurai to participate in an event titled ‘Digital Mobility Initiative for Automative MSMEs’ at TVS Lakshmi School in Madurai.

To exemplify the Prime Minister’s emphasis on digitisation and automation, the BJP had deployed humanoid robots to give away invitations for the mega meeting to the public.

Three ‘nila’ robots were stationed at different locations in Tiruppur and Palladam over the last three days to extend invitations, and we could reach out to the public very well, said Rakesh Pandey, senior functionary of the Tiruppur district unit IT Wing.

Related Topics

state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.