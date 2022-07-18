BJP protests in Salem over caste-related question in Periyar University exam

The SC/ST wing of the Salem district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration against Periyar University here on Monday.

Last week, in the M.A. History Department’s question paper, a controversial caste-related question was asked. Condemning this, the BJP cadre staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate urging action against the University. They also urged the Higher Education Department to tender an apology on this issue. Around 100 BJP cadre participated in the protest.

In Namakkal, around 100 BJP cadre staged a protest in front of the Collectorate. Later, they submitted a petition to Collector Shreya P. Singh to register a case against the professors who framed the question paper, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In Erode, the BJP cadre staged a demonstration at Veerappanchatiram on Monday. They said the incident took place in a university that was established after Periyar who fought against the caste atrocities in the State. They wanted a case registered against the university management. Functionaries wanted a committee to conduct an inquiry over the issue and demanded stringent action against persons who were found guilty.