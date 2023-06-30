HamberMenu
BJP protests arrest of two functionaries in Hosur

June 30, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

 Two BJP local functionaries were arrested by the Hosur police over altercation with the cadres of Tamil Desiya Periyakkam during the Chandrachoodeshwarar temple consecration this week. Tamil Desiya Periyakkam cadres arrived at the ceremony and demanded recital of hymns in Tamil. The BJP cadres got into an altercation with the outfit. Two BJP functionaries were arrested over the incident.

Objecting to the arrests, local BJP demanded the release of the remanded functionaries. The local BJP convened a media meet and alleged that Tamil Desiya Periyakkam’s altercation was a “deliberate attempt” to create confusion in a religious event and an attempt to claim a non-existent privilege.

