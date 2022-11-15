BJP protests against milk price hike

November 15, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Salem

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against the State government for hiking the retail price of milk, property tax, and power tariff here on Tuesday.

As part of their State-wide protest, the BJP cadre protested in 13 places in Salem, including Shevapet, Hasthampatti, Alagapuram, Shevapet, Ammapet, and Kondalampatti. The BJP cadre urged the government to lower milk prices, power tariff, and property tax. Likewise, in Namakkal district, BJP cadre protested at 26 locations, including Namakkal Park Road.

