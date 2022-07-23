BJP protests against electricity tariff hike in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Within a year of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) coming to power in the State, corruption has begun in all the departments, alleged Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of women’s wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest here on Saturday.

A demonstration against the proposed electricity tariff hike by the State government was organised by the district unit of BJP near the Coimbatore South Tahsildar office. As many as 300 cadres of the party participated in the protest and raised slogans against the government.

Ms. Vanathi said even after raising the electricity tariff State Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji tried to put the blame on the Union Government. She also alleged that the prices of basic commodities has increased exponentially.

The protesters also warned that if the electricity tariff hike was not withdrawn immediately, the party would proceed to lay a peaceful siege to the Tangedco offices in the State. S.R Sekhar, State treasurer, and Balaji Uthamaramasamy, district president were present.

In Tiruppur, the District North unit led by president Senthilvel, staged a demonstration near the Tiruppur railway station in which the protesters holding placards demanded the withdrawal of the tariff hike. They also alleged that the State government has increased the production of alcohol, but decreased the production of electricity.