Lok Sabha Polls | BJP protects its MPs accused of crimes against women: Kanimozhi

March 28, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - ERODE

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about women empowerment, a total of 44 BJP MPs accused of crimes against women continue to enjoy protection, said DMK deputy general secretary and MP K. Kanimozhi.

Campaigning for the party’s Erode candidate K.E. Prakash at Sivagiri, Ms. Kanimozhi said wrestlers levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and staged protests in New Delhi. “But they were ill-treated and no action was taken against the chief. They (BJP) say they protect women. But they protect only their MPs,” she said. Recalling the horrific crimes against women in Manipur, she said, “Mr. Modi has time to travel across the world, but not to Manipur,”. She said Mr. Modi failed to visit the State to inspect flood-affected areas and added that, “he is visiting the state frequently only for elections”.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the ensuing election is not only for Parliament but to protect the country, the constitution and the people and termed it as another freedom struggle. “The BJP has to be sent home. If not, this will be the last election in the country as Mr. Modi, if re-elected, will not conduct elections,” she added. The MP said Mr. Modi does not like people questioning him and said 95% of the raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income-Tax Department are against the opposition parties. She claimed the BJP government had waived off ₹68,000 crore corporate loans and termed the Central government as, “only for business tycoons and not for people or farmers or workers.”

