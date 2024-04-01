Lok Sabha polls | BJP proposes development of Singanallur, Peelamedu railway stations

April 01, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two railway stations - Singanallur and Peelamedu - should be developed to have better rail connectivity for Coimbatore, said K. Annamalai, the BJP candidate for Coimbatore for the Parliamentary elections.

The Podanur and North Coimbatore stations were being overhauled under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Mr. Annamalai told the media on Monday that the Union Aviation Minister was trying hard for code sharing flights between Coimbatore and the west Asian countries. The passenger handling capacity of the Coimbatore airport should be increased and the State government was yet to hand over 87 acres acquired for airport expansion, he alleged.

Regarding flyovers in the city, he said flyovers were a requirement in many places to ease traffic congestion. However, these should be built in a scientific way. There was a difference between constructing flyovers for the sake of it and building them to meet the requirements of the public. The flyovers here were built for commission, he alleged.

Regarding Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s allegation that the Centre was not allocating the State’s due share of funds, he said the State government was taking into account only the budgetary support given and not the funds invested in the State under different schemes and Ministries, such as construction of ports and airports, MUDRA loans, and subsidy for construction of houses.

The Chief Minister was unable to speak of his government’s achievements for the last three years and hence was taking up other issues, he said.

On DMK MP K. Kanimozhi’s remarks that only the Union government could control drug trafficking, he said the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act empowered States and local police stations to take action.