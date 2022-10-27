BJP politicising Coimbatore blast to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu: Vaiko

Addressing journalists, MDMK general secretary Vaiko also slammed BJP state president K. Annamalai over his statements on the Coimbatore blasts.

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI:
October 27, 2022 16:42 IST

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko. File | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The BJP is attempting to politicise the Coimbatore car blast to create communal disharmony and gain a foothold in the State, charged MDMK general secretary Vaiko in Krishnagiri on October 27. “However, its designs will not see fruition in the Dravida land,” he added.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Vaiko also slammed BJP state president K. Annamalai over his statements on the Coimbatore blasts. “Annamalai has made it a habit to level reckless allegations and irresponsible statements,” he charged.

According to the MDMK leader, these are also the same people, who have been silent on the incidents of “worship of Godse” [assassin of Mahatma Gandhi] and the symbolic shooting of portrait of Gandhi in U.P. and Madhya Pradesh.

“Violence by anyone, belonging to any community is untenable and must be dealt with an iron hand, which the Tamil Nadu government is already demonstrating,” he said. 

The Tamil Nadu police’s swift action post-the blast on Sunday in Coimbatore and tracing those behind the blast within hours only testified to the competency of the Tamil Nadu police and the State government’s resolve to tackle violence.

Despite that, the government has recommended handing over the investigation to NIA, which was also demonstrative of the harmonious interaction between the State police and the NIA, he believed.

On the anti-Hindi agitation and the BJP’s claims that Hindi would not sideline Tamil, Mr. Vaiko said, the history of anti-Hindi agitation dated back to 85 years, when leaders such as Periyar [E. V. Ramasamy] and scholars including Maraimalai Adigalar opposed Hindi imposition.

Even Karnataka that had three-language policy have now objected to Hindi imposition, Mr. Vaiko said. “So, BJP has no right to comment on the issue,” the MDMK leader said.

