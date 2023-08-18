BJP petitions Salem Steel Plant officials to sack employee for questioning Governor over NEET

August 18, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

The Salem East district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries submitted a petition to the Salem Steel Plant (SSP) officials on Friday, urging them to sack an employee, who raised questions during an interaction programme with the Governor.

On August 12, R.N. Ravi felicitated students from Tamil Nadu who had secured high marks in the NEET exam. After the felicitation function, the Governor interacted with the students. At that time, K.R. Ammasaiyappan, an employee of the plant, raised questions regarding the NEET exam.

The BJP functionaries, led by district president Shanmuganathan, submitted a petition to the SSP chief general manager, S.C. Pandey, and urged him to sack Mr. Ammasaiyappan.

In the petition, the functionaries alleged that Mr. Ammasaiyappan is a Central government employee, and he raised questions to the Governor and talked to the media, which is against the rules. He is acting like a DMK worker. He can express his views after resigning from the job. But, criticising the Centre while in government job is not acceptable, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shanmuganathan said that the officials assured him that they would look into the matter. “We also sent a complaint to the steel plant chairman and to the Ministry. We expect the SSP administration to take action against Mr. Ammasaiyappan. If not, we will stage a protest in front of the plant, Mr. Shanmuganathan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.