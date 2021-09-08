BJP opposes move to shift organic certification headquarters

Members of the BJP’s State Agriculture Wing on Tuesday submitted a petition to District Collector G.S. Sameeran condemning the proposed shifting of the headquarters of Tamil Nadu Organic Certification Department (TNOCD) from Coimbatore to Chennai.

State president of the Agriculture Wing G.K. Nagaraj told mediapersons the proposed shifting would adversely impact the organic farmers of the Kongu region. The BJP would organise a demonstration on September 21 here demanding that the State government withdraw the proposal, he said.

The petition said that the announcement for the shifting of TNOCD’s headquarters was made recently in the Legislative Assembly by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

Over 2,000 organic farmers in Coimbatore district and farmers from the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts had received their certificates from the headquarters on Thadagam Road, it claimed.

Shifting the headquarters to Chennai would cause logistical difficulties and might dampen organic farming in Kongu region, the petition said.