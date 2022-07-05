BJP observes a fast in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinavasan (second right), and ex-MP C.P. Radhakrishnan (third right) raising slogans against the DMK government during a fast organised by the party in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed a fast condemning the State government over various issues on Tuesday.

In Coimbatore, Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, and C.P. Radhakrishnan, former MP, led the protest near Power House corner in Sivananda Colony. As many as 400 BJP cadre participated.

Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government failed to fulfil the poll promises. “Since the DMK came to power, there are a lot of scams happening in the government,” he alleged.

He questioned the DMK opposing the agnipath scheme that would provide employment opportunities to many youngsters across the State. On the power tussle in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he said the BJP would never interfere in the internal affairs of the other political parties.

Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan said women’s safety had deteriorated in the State since the DMK came to power.

In Tiruppur district, the cadre staged the protest in Avinashi. The protestors raised slogans about increasing custodial deaths and highlighted the law and order problems in the State. They alleged that illegal sand mining had increased. G.K Nagaraj, president of Tamil Nadu BJP’s Farmer’s wing, and S.K. Kharvendhan, ex-MP, took part in the protest.