BJP not scared by action taken against its functionaries by the DMK government, says L. Murugan in Coimbatore

November 05, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be scared of the DMK government that is “targetting” BJP functionaries and taking action against them in the State, said L. Murugan, party leader and Union Minister of State for Fisheries.

The DMK government is only aiding the growth of the BJP with such measures, he said in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Interacting with journalists, he also blamed the State government for the recent attack on two Dalit youths in Tirunelveli. He contended if the government had taken proper action in the Vengaivayal issue, such attacks on Dalit people will not have occurred.

He felt the DMK government’s industrial policy is a failure. In Madhya Pradesh, there is a mega textile park and industries get electricity at ₹1 to ₹4 a unit. The power cost for textile units in Tamil Nadu is ₹12 a unit. The DMK government has not fulfilled its election promises in several issues, he said..

The government increased power costs three times and industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are hit by high power costs, Mr Murugan said..

The Governor need not blindly sign all the files sent by the Tamil Nadu government. He has to study the files and only then sign them. He has independent powers and he is using them, Mr. Murugan added.

