BJP not behind I-T raids on actor Vijay: Ganesan

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader L. Ganesan said here on Saturday that Income-Tax officials had carried out a search in the residence of actor Vijay only based on information, and that his party had no hand in it.

Mr. Ganesan told presspersons that the Central Government was very cautious over Income-Tax raids and that the IT raids were done only based on proof. He contended that the BJP cadre had assembled at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation only to know who gave permission to shoot a film there as it was a protected area. “Cadre did not protest just because it was Vijay”, he said.

Asked about the irregularities in the conduct of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examinations, Mr. Ganesan said the incident was shocking and the State Government should go in for a CBI probe, if required.

Mr. Ganesan said that no Indian would be affected by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and condemned DMK president M.K. Stalin for opposing it. “He is opposing only for votes and not for the welfare of the country. The signature campaign against the Act will not reflect the people’s opinion,” he said.

