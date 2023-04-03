BJP national leadership alone decides on alliances, says Edappadi Palaniswami

April 03, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Salem

A day after BJP State president K. Annamalai came up with his own interpretation of of Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on the party’s alliance partners in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said the BJP’s national leadership alone could take a decision on the alliance and not its State leaders. Mr. Palaniswami had recently said his party’s alliance with the BJP would continue.

After being elected AIADMK general secretary, Mr. Palaniswami came to Salem district on Sunday.

On Monday, he garlanded statues of former Chief Ministers and party leaders M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa at Anna Park.

Responding to a question from a journalists about Mr. Annamalai’s comment on the alliance, the AIADMK leader said, “As far as we are concerned, the BJP is a national party and is in power at the centre. During Jayalalithaa’s time and after her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president J.P. Nadda conducted talks with us regarding alliance. The national leaders said the alliance with the AIADMK is continuing. [Some of] The state leaders of the BJP also clarified that their national leadership only decides on alliances.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the party expected that the ‘one nation, one election’ idea would be implemented.

Responding to BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran’s comment that Mr. Palaniswami invited him to re-join AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami said not only Mr. Nainar Nagendran but all leaders who had left from the party should join AIADMK again. However his call did not apply to a “few leaders”.

When asked whether any BJP leaders were joining the AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami said he had no idea about that. “It is usual for some political leaders to move from one party to another, and it is their right in a democracy,” he said.

On expelled party coordinator O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Palaniswami merely said he could not comment on others. “I cannot answer questions that should have been posed to them. While founding the AIADMK, our leader MGR faced various challenges. Likewise, while Jayalalithaa was general secretary, she also faced various challenges. So challenges are not new to us,” he said.

Earlier, former Minister C. Vijayabaskar came to Mr. Palaniswami’s residence leading a rally to celebrate his elevation as party general secretary.