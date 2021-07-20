BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan alleges diversion of COVID-19 vaccine doses to private hospitals in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

20 July 2021 13:00 IST

Vanathi Srinivasan said BJP cadre said this was happening in a few locations, and urged the TN government to look into the issue

Claiming that COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied by the Central government were being diverted to private hospitals in Coimbatore, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has urged the State government to look into it.

“Our cadre have informed us that it is occurring in a few locations. We have asked for evidence,” she told mediapersons on Tuesday. According to her, the Central government has allocated adequate vaccine doses for the district. She said the State government must ensure that all vaccine doses reach the public.

On the ‘Kongu Nadu’ controversy, Ms. Srinivasan said that the BJP does not seek bifurcation of the State. However, she added that the party might look into this issue in the future depending on how the State government manages to address the needs and aspirations of the people in the western districts.

The Central government will soon release the facts regarding the alleged snooping by the Pegasus spyware, she said.

Ms. Srinivasan attended a condolence meeting in Coimbatore on Monday to mark the ninth death anniversary of former State general secretary of the BJP, ‘Auditor’ V. Ramesh, who was hacked to death on July 19, 2013 in Salem. She urged the State government to expedite the investigations in this murder case.