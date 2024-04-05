April 05, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Friday detained Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority wing national secretary Syed Ibrahim alias Vellore Ibrahim and a few party members for alleged violations while seeking votes at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore.

As Mr. Ibrahim and around 30 party workers were seeking votes for BJP’s Coimbatore candidate K. Annamalai, officials from the election flying squad and the police stopped them, stating that they did not obtain prior permission for the campaigning. Mr. Ibrahim and party workers argued with the officials, following which they said they were vacating the place.

However, they, according to the officials, visited shops in the locality and allegedly continued campaigning on the pretext of randomly buying items such as biscuit and fruits from shops, the police claimed.

Party workers staged a protest as the police detained Mr. Ibrahim and five others and took them to the Kavundampalayam police station.

