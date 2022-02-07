Coimbatore

BJP minority wing leader detained, released

The Coimbatore City Police briefly detained national secretary of BJP’s Minority Morcha M. Syed Ibrahim on Monday as a preventive measure during his attempt to campaign for the urban local body elections on Podanur Main Road.

According to the police, his attempts to campaign for BJP candidates of ward 95 of the corporation created tension in the locality on Sunday as a group of residents raised slogans against him. Mr. Ibrahim left the spot after the police held talks with him. However, on Monday evening, he visited Podanur Main Road again and allegedly attempted to visit a temple there.

As this act might flare up tensions in the locality, the Ramanathapuram police detained Mr. Ibrahim and a few others and escorted them to the police station around 7 p.m. They were released within an hour, according to the police.


