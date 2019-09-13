BJP might elect State president in November: Vanathi Srinivasan

The State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party might be elected in November, State general secretary of the party Vanathi Srinivasan said here on Friday. The post fell vacant after Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed Governor of Telangana recently.

Addressing presspersons at the party office here, Ms. Srinivasan said “Following the elections to the zonal, district and State units of the party in September, the election for the State president will be held in November”.

Demand

Ms. Srinivasan said that after a meeting with representatives from various industrial associations on August 23, their demand to reduce the GST for job orders for MSMEs, from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, had been conveyed to the Central and State governments.

The BJP leader claimed that the membership in the State unit of the party had increased to 45 lakh.

Various events to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be conducted between September 16 and 20, she said.

Meeting

A meeting to create awareness on why the special status for Jammu and Kashmir was removed would soon be held in the State, she said.