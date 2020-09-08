BJP members booked for staging demonstration

The Madukkarai police registered a case against the BJP members who participated in a demonstration against a private cement factory in Madukkarai, near here, on Sunday.

Nearly 250 members led by the party’s Coimbatore South District president K. Vasanth Rajan participated in the agitation, the police said.

A release from the BJP said the demonstration condemned the alleged air pollution caused by the factory and its effects on the health of the Madukkarai residents. It also demanded the withdrawal of ‘false cases’ registered against the residents, who have protested against the factory.

The BJP members, including Mr. Rajan, were booked under Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. No arrests were made as of Monday, according to the police.