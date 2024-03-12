ADVERTISEMENT

BJP member Khushbu burnt in effigy

March 12, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

DMK cadre on Tuesday burnt BJP executive committee member Khushbu Sundar in effigy at Nambiyur Bus Stand condemning her controversial remarks on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme).

Party workers took out a procession with the effigy and burnt it in front of the bus stand, raising slogans against Ms. Khushbu. They said the scheme, announced in the party’s election manifesto, was a great relief for women, and demanded that she apologise for the remarks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US