BJP member Khushbu burnt in effigy

DMK cadre on Tuesday burnt BJP executive committee member Khushbu Sundar in effigy at Nambiyur Bus Stand condemning her controversial remarks on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme).
Party workers took out a procession with the effigy and burnt it in front of the bus stand, raising slogans against Ms. Khushbu. They said the scheme, announced in the party’s election manifesto, was a great relief for women, and demanded that she apologise for the remarks.
ADVERTISEMENT