BJP member Khushbu burnt in effigy

March 12, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - ERODE

DMK cadre on Tuesday burnt BJP executive committee member Khushbu Sundar in effigy at Nambiyur Bus Stand condemning her controversial remarks on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme).

Party workers took out a procession with the effigy and burnt it in front of the bus stand, raising slogans against Ms. Khushbu. They said the scheme, announced in the party’s election manifesto, was a great relief for women, and demanded that she apologise for the remarks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT