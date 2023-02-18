BJP lodges complaint against Seeman

February 18, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Namakkal

The Namakkal unit of BJP lodged a complaint against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman on Saturday. BJP functionaries led by district president Rajeshkumar, submitted the petition to District Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan in which they alleged that Mr. Seeman made objectionable and defaming comments about the Arunthathiyar community during his recent election campaign for the Erode (East) by-election.

The BJP functionaries also submitted a petition to the Tiruchengode Town Police and demanded to register a case against Mr. Seeman under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.