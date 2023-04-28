HamberMenu
BJP lodges complaint against DVK members in Salem

April 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A complaint was lodged on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) members alleging that they threatened a North Indian shopkeeper for money. The DVK denied it on Friday.

According to the police, Mahavir Raval (46), a BJP functionary in the language cell wing, runs a cloth shop on Arunachala Asari Street near the Old Bus Stand. On Thursday evening, a few DVK members went to the shop to get donation for the two-day conference they were conducting on Saturday and Sunday. While Mahavir Raval gave ₹100, the DVK members allegedly demanded ₹500, which created a verbal duel between them. The incident was recorded by shop workers on their mobile devices, and the video went viral on social media. Later, Mahavir Raval staged a protest in front of his shop, and the town police rushed to the spot and pacified him.

On Friday, the BJP lodged a complaint against DVK members at the Salem City Police Commissioner’s office, and the town police are investigating.

Denying the allegations, DVK president Kolathur Mani said it was the usual tactic of the BJP to gain popularity. The DVK members had not threatened anybody, and BJP functionaries were purposely doing this.

