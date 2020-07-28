BJP leader welcomes Madras High Court verdict

The Tamil Nadu BJP welcomes the Madras High Court verdict on reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in medical and dental seats under All India Quota in government medical colleges, said former MP and BJP leader S.K. Karventhan here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that the opposition parties are attempting to create a false image that the Central government denied the reservation for OBCs. “The BJP has no objection in implementing reservations for OBCs across the country,” he asserted. The Central government will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the pending case of Saloni Kumari versus Director General of Health Services, he said.

Opposition parties such as the DMK, PMK, MDMK and the Left parties filed writ petitions seeking 50% reservation for OBCs to conceal their treachery, Mr. Karventhan alleged.