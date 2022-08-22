BJP leader urges government to release party functionary
The BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu State, P. Sudhakar Reddy, on Monday urged the State government to release party’s State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam from prison. He was arrested by the Dharmapuri police for forcibly entering the Bharat Mata Memorial by breaking open the lock on August 11.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Mr. Ramalingam in Salem Central Prison, Mr. Reddy charged the DMK government with highhandedness and “politics of vengeance” on those who switched to BJP from the DMK.
