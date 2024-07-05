ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader questions Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Kallakurichi

Published - July 05, 2024 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should visit Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu where 65 people died after consuming spurious liquor spiked with methanol, said L. Murugan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

“Why is it that neither the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge nor Mr. Gandhi has visited Kallakurichi to meet the families of those who died. Who stopped Mr. Gandhi from visiting Kallakurichi when he could visit Hathras,” Mr. Murugan asked.

Mr. Murugan told the media in Coimbatore on Friday that sale of spurious liquor and drugs had increased in Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / bjp

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US