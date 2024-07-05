BJP leader questions Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Kallakurichi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should visit Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu where 65 people died after consuming spurious liquor spiked with methanol, said L. Murugan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

“Why is it that neither the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge nor Mr. Gandhi has visited Kallakurichi to meet the families of those who died. Who stopped Mr. Gandhi from visiting Kallakurichi when he could visit Hathras,” Mr. Murugan asked.

Mr. Murugan told the media in Coimbatore on Friday that sale of spurious liquor and drugs had increased in Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.