BJP leader questions Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Kallakurichi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should visit Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu where 65 people died after consuming spurious liquor spiked with methanol, said L. Murugan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

“Why is it that neither the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge nor Mr. Gandhi has visited Kallakurichi to meet the families of those who died. Who stopped Mr. Gandhi from visiting Kallakurichi when he could visit Hathras,” Mr. Murugan asked.

Mr. Murugan told the media in Coimbatore on Friday that sale of spurious liquor and drugs had increased in Tamil Nadu.