GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leader questions Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Kallakurichi

Published - July 05, 2024 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should visit Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu where 65 people died after consuming spurious liquor spiked with methanol, said L. Murugan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

“Why is it that neither the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge nor Mr. Gandhi has visited Kallakurichi to meet the families of those who died. Who stopped Mr. Gandhi from visiting Kallakurichi when he could visit Hathras,” Mr. Murugan asked.

Mr. Murugan told the media in Coimbatore on Friday that sale of spurious liquor and drugs had increased in Tamil Nadu.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.