BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy leads Maha Jansampark Abhiyan in Tiruppur 

June 21, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday led the party’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan campaign, which aims to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years to people, in Tiruppur.

He inaugurated an exhibition, which showcased various centrally-sponsored welfare schemes implemented during the last nine years of the National Democratic Alliance government, organised by the party at Avinashi.

During the campaign, Mr. Reddy met beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at their houses in Thirumuruganpoondi and interacted with them, said a release.

Mr. Reddy also reached out to the people in Avinashi- Sevur Road, near Avinashi Lingeshwarar temple, by beating a drum and handing over pamphlets and booklets highlighting the achievements of the Modi government.

Party’s Coimbatore north district president Sangeetha Gowtham, Nilgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Kathirvelan, national council member N. Point Mani and other local leaders were present.

