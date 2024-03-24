GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leader K. Annamalai slams DMK for Coimbatore’s water crisis

March 24, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Citing the city’s ongoing water crisis, BJP leader and candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency K. Annamalai criticised the DMK government for “the lack of action in addressing the issue.”

Highlighting the city’s reliance on the Siruvani and Pilloor dams for drinking water and irrigation in the region, he said water levels have significantly decreased in these reservoirs, exacerbating the shortage.

According to a statement he issued on Sunday, water level at Siruvani dam stands at 18 feet as opposed to its height of 50 feet.

He also criticised the State government’s silence regarding the Kerala government’s construction of a check dam close to the confluence point of the Siruvani and Bhavani rivers and its potential impact on the water supply to Coimbatore.

“With 90% work complete, the Kerala government plans to build more such dams to divert water. Yet this has not been opposed,” the statement read.

Urging the DMK government to take immediate measures to mitigate the water shortage crisis in the city, he also demanded that the government provide transparent updates on the dam’s status.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.