BJP leader K. Annamalai slams DMK for Coimbatore’s water crisis

March 24, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Citing the city’s ongoing water crisis, BJP leader and candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency K. Annamalai criticised the DMK government for “the lack of action in addressing the issue.”

Highlighting the city’s reliance on the Siruvani and Pilloor dams for drinking water and irrigation in the region, he said water levels have significantly decreased in these reservoirs, exacerbating the shortage.

According to a statement he issued on Sunday, water level at Siruvani dam stands at 18 feet as opposed to its height of 50 feet.

He also criticised the State government’s silence regarding the Kerala government’s construction of a check dam close to the confluence point of the Siruvani and Bhavani rivers and its potential impact on the water supply to Coimbatore.

“With 90% work complete, the Kerala government plans to build more such dams to divert water. Yet this has not been opposed,” the statement read.

Urging the DMK government to take immediate measures to mitigate the water shortage crisis in the city, he also demanded that the government provide transparent updates on the dam’s status.