BJP leader K. Annamalai interacts with CREDAI, CEBACA, BAI Coimbatore

March 24, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), along with the Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association (CEBACA) and Builders Association Of India (BAI), on Sunday, interacted with BJP leader and nominee for Coimbatore constituency K. Annamalai, putting forth concerns of property developers and builders regarding the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

The event was jointly anchored by CREDAI president Gugan Ilango, CEBACA president J. Sagayaraj and BAI President R. Ganesh Kumar.

During the meet, the stakeholders put forth 20 points including the Input Tax Credit (ITC) issue under GST. They said that tax is collected at various rates for input materials used in property development, with the average rate varying from 22 % to 24 %. However, only 18% is allowed to be claimed at sale, thus disallowing Input Tax Credit (ITC) for developers.

The representatives also said that banks contribute to a cash economy by allowing cash withdrawals for home construction.

Responding to the concerns, Mr. Annamalai said, “We (the BJP) have been in talks with all stakeholders for three years now to understand the requirements and concerns of the construction industry, which is one of the most complicated sectors. as it requires the support of several ministries.”