BJP is the only viable and vibrant choice for Tamil Nadu youth, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

April 16, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the BJP is the only viable and vibrant choice for Tamil Nadu youth. The Minister was campaigning for its candidate for Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, C. Narasimhan.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Singh said that Tamil is one of the most ancient and beautiful languages in the world. In new Parliament, which is the temple of democracy, the ‘Sengol’ was installed, which reflects Tamil culture and justice. This shows how Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives importance to Tamil and its culture.

Poet Subramania Bharati’s birthday, December 11, was declared as Indian Language Day, and a Tamil chair was created in his name at Banarus Hindu University. In the BJP election manifesto, the BJP promised to spread Tamil across the globe and establish Thiruvalluvar cultural centres, Mr. Singh added.

Listing out the achievements of the BJP government at the centre, he said that in the last 10 years, massive changes had happened in India under the leadership of Mr. Modi. India would be the third-largest economy by 2027. In 2014, 92% of mobiles were imported to India but now 92% of mobiles were exported from India.

Earlier, defence products were imported but now India was one of the top 25 exporters in the world. Before 2014, even small defence items were imported and India exported defence products worth ₹600 crore, but now it was ₹21,000 crore. In 2014, broadband connections were 20%; now they increased to 80%. Earlier, per day, roads were laid between 10 and 12 km but now, per day, 37 to 40 km of road were laid. In 2014, only seven AIIMS were established but now the number stood at 22, the Defence Minister said.

“The DMK and Congress have the patent for corruption and in the past two years, through sand smugglers, Tamil Nadu sustained losses of over ₹4,600 crore. The drug mafia arrested by the NCB recently, allegedly has connections with ‘a family’ in Tamil Nadu”, according to the Minister.

