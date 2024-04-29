BJP is the alternative to DMK in Tamil Nadu, says H. Raja

April 29, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

BJP senior leader H. Raja on Monday termed his party an alternative to the DMK in Tamil Nadu and that the first two phases of the general elections already point to a BJP victory.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Mr. Raja said the BJP never spoke about religion, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke only about infiltrators and not Muslims. “People in the INDIA bloc are supporting infiltrators and are against Indians. By taking a 90-second segment of the Prime Minister, Opposition parties are creating a ruckus,” Mr. Raja added.

Stating that people understand the tricks of the Congress when it comes to redistribution of wealth, Mr. Raja said that people have realised the Congress party’s deceptions.

Regarding the arrest of four priests of the Mettupalayam Vanabadrakaliamman temple, Mr. Raja said that they were temporary priests and were arrested for allegedly pocketing the money given to them by the devotees. “The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department allegedly does not provide salaries to most temple priests and in many places, salaries are not paid properly. But the joint commissioners of the department draw a salary of ₹2 lakh each month. Soon I will be conducting a seminar regarding these issues in which retired judges and people who speak about temple issues will participate,” Mr. Raja added.

The AIADMK has almost the same principles as the DMK and their leaders Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and C.N. Annadurai are also the same, which makes the BJP the alternative for the State, Mr. Raja added.

