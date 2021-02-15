BJP is fighting proxy polls through AIADMK in State, says Kanimozhi

Reaching out: DMK MP Kanimozhi interacted with a differently-abled woman at a meeting in Dharmapuri on Monday.

Dharmapuri

15 February 2021 23:53 IST

Unlike the elections of the past where the DMK faced either the AIADMK or its local ally, this time around, the party will be facing the BJP, for whom, the AIADMK is only a front for fighting proxy elections, DMK MP Kanimozhi said.

Speaking to the booth-level committee members as part of the campaign trail, Ms. Kanimozhi said this election was not just about victory of the DMK, but about self-respect, social justice and the Dravidian movement, all of which was antithetical to the divisive politics of the BJP. “This was an election fought at the level of principle and ideology, election that would be fought in the name of Karunanidhi, Anna and Periyar, who stood for social justice and fraternity. They will bring forth all kinds of divisive politics of caste, community, religion – but do not sway,” Ms.Kanimozhi said.

To fight this election, Ms. Kanimozhi called for unity of purpose among the cadre to forge solidarity and ensure victory for the candidate chosen by DMK president M.K. Stalin, setting aside petty differences.

Later, speaking at the Gram Sabha in Thoppur, Ms. Kanimozhi termed the grievances redress number announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as farce. “They ruled for 10 years and now suddenly he is asking people to reach out on a number to redress their complaints. The election is less than three months away and the government had not fulfilled anything for people,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

“The government led by Modi froze the funds of the MPs during COVID-19, when the public needed help from their Parliament representatives. That is the kind of government at the Centre, which has now aligned with the AIADMK,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

According to Ms. Kanimozhi, there was a huge trust deficit in the State and the public do not want to trust this Chief Minister.

The DMK leader also took a swipe at Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan. “This is a district that has the Higher Education Minister. But this very district is educationally backward with literacy rate less than the State average,” Ms. Kanimozhi said. Earlier, she participated in a consultation meeting with the persons with disabilities here.