BJP is expanding while ‘dynastic’ regional parties are shrinking, says Nadda

March 10, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

‘Dynastic’ regional parties from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu are shrinking, and the BJP is expanding in that space, based on ideology and the strength of its cadre, BJP national president J.P. Nadda said on Friday.

He made the remark while inaugurating the party headquarters office at Kundarapalli in Krishnagiri district.

The four-storeyed building complex, in a prime location overlooking the Krishnagiri-Hosur National Highway, was among the 10 district party headquarters offices inaugurated by Mr. Nadda. The nine other offices were inaugurated through videoconference.

According to him, the Congress was “uprooted” in Tamil Nadu as it did not understand the regional aspirations giving way for regional parties. Now, the regional parties were being driven by dynastic families, which will also be uprooted, Mr. Nadda said, asserting that “Lotus will bloom in the State”.

With just a year to go for the Lok Sabha election, the foundational infrastructure for the growth and expansion of the cadre base was underlined by Mr. Nadda, as he described the swanky party offices, equipped with libraries, reading rooms, internet and conference halls, as “Sanskar Kendras” imparting “informal education” to the party workers.

“The BJP is the single-largest party in the world with a membership of 18 crore, and its strength is that it is a cadre-oriented organisation based on ideology, unlike the regional parties that are based on dynasty,” Mr. Nadda claimed.

The party offices that were inaugurated virtually were in Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Theni and Virudhunagar districts.

Mr. Nadda said the conceptualisation for such party offices happened nine years ago, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, and Home Minister Amit Shah envisioned 887 modernised headquarters for the party in 887 districts of the country. Of these, 14 offices in Tamil Nadu were operationalised, six were being constructed and 39 more will be constructed in the State, he said.

BJP State president K. Annamalai said the Lok Sabha election will be the test for the 24 months of DMK rule. “All that discontent shall be turned into votes, with 39 MPs of the BJP representing the State in the Lok Sabha of 2024,” he said.

