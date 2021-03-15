BJP is confident of winning minority votes, Vanathi Srinivasan says

COIMBATORE

15 March 2021 15:27 IST

Ms. Srinivasan, the BJP candidate for Coimbatore South, said the party had reached out to voters in the minority community while delivering various Central government schemes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of winning minority votes in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, the party's candidate Vanathi Srinivasan said here on Monday after filing her nomination papers.

The party and she had reached out to voters in the minority community while delivering various Central government schemes and the the community had started understanding that the BJP was an inclusive party and that PM Narendra Modi was for the inclusion of all people, she said.

Ms. Srinivasan said she did not see an anti-BJP stand in the AIADMK position on the Citizenship Amendment Act as mentioned in its manifesto. In fact, the AIADMK manifesto had several schemes aimed at women and they would pay rich political dividends. The AIADMK had nurtured the Coimbatore South constituency, which was at the heart of the city. The BJP’s agenda for the constituency was to make Coimbatore an international city with the help of Central and State government schemes, she said.

Taking a jibe at Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, Ms. Srinivasan said very soon, after the election results were out on May 2, Mr. Haasan would be returning to the movies.

Responding to a question on the increase in her assets since the 2016 Assembly election, she said it was due to the partition of family property and her earnings. She said she would urge the media to not just look at the bottom line but go through the details.

In response to a question on the omission of alliance party leaders other than the AIADMK in BJP posters, Ms. Srinivasan said if what the media alleged was true, it was purely oversight. The BJP was for taking along all alliance partners with it.