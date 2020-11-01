BJP is a pro-farmer party, says Annamalai

Tiruppur

01 November 2020 23:42 IST

BJP State vice-president K. Annamalai said that his party is with the farmers and the State and district administrations gave nod for the laying of high-tension power lines through farm lands.

Speaking at the youth membership programme of BJP in Tiruppur on Sunday, Mr. Annamalai said that he will not debate with farmers as he himself is a farmer and he would debate only with politicians.

He was reacting to the call for an open debate made by the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association which announced cash reward of ₹ 1 crore if the IPS officer-turned-politician was able to prove that Central government is not involved in laying of high-tension power lines and construction of transmission towers.

“The reward announced for the debate shall be used for the welfare of farmers,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said that more youngsters were joining the BJP, terming the party as a 'national stream', attracted by the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest by the farmers’ association against the works of high-tension power lines for the 765 KV Virudhunagar–Coimbatore transmission link entered the fifth day on Sunday.

AIADMK Perundurai MLA and former Minister Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam on Sunday visited the protest venue at Uthukuli and interacted with farmers.