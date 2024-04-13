GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP has four MLAs in Tamil Nadu because of the AIADMK, says Singai G. Ramachandran

April 13, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Singai G. Ramachandran, the AIADMK candidate for Coimbatore Parliamentary elections for 2024.

Singai G. Ramachandran, the AIADMK candidate for Coimbatore Parliamentary elections for 2024. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan. S

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) support enabled the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) to win four seats in the Assembly elections in 2021, said Singai G. Ramachandran, the AIADMK candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai should control his words. He should also regret for saying that the AIADMK would cease to exist and would not be in the hands of its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Every party that had said that the AIADMK would not continue to exist had vanished. Every AIADMK member in Coimbatore was working for the defeat of Mr. Annamalai, he told presspersons here on Saturday.

Mr. Ramachandran said the BJP was competing with NOTA votes in Coimbatore and its manifesto did not have anything significant for the constituency. There was no need for the AIADMK to release a manifesto for Coimbatore as it had a State-level manifesto, he said.

Further, Mr. Annamalai was meeting only the “rich people” and boasting about his educational qualifications. Except for being the BJP Tamil Nadu president, what else had he achieved, Mr. Ramachandran asked.

