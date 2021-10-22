BJP has become a strong Oppn. in T.N., says Arun Singh

‘Tamil Nadu is a focus area for Centre’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become a strong Opposition party in the State, said the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh here on Friday.

During his visits to Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts, he saw the party “emerging at the booth level” and that the party workers were “confident”, he told reporters.

The BJP had become a ‘strong Opposition’ to the State government ‘in the interests of the Tamil people’, Mr. Singh said.

Noting the various projects of the Central government for the State including the Defence Industrial Corridor, Mr. Singh said Tamil Nadu was a “focus area for the Centre” and that the State government must “work with transparency” and remain “corruption-free.”

The BJP was confident of winning a second term in the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Regarding the cost of fuel prices, Mr. Singh said the States must reduce taxes and “come together in the GST Council” to let fuel under the GST regime.

BJP State president K. Annamalai reiterated his charges of corruption against Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and claimed that corruption was the reason for Tangedco’s ₹ 1.59 lakh crore debt.

The party would continue to release more evidence on the alleged corruption in the coming days, he added.

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan were present.