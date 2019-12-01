BJP government pushing people into poverty: Alagiri

The Bharatiya Janata Party government's economic policies were taking the people into poverty as could be seen in the latest GDP growth figures, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said here on Saturday.

“In the last five years, the Narendra Modi government had ruined the economy and was pushing people into poverty. The Congress government, on the contrary, had pulled people out of poverty.”

Unemployment was at its peak. All economic research organisations were talking about India's condition and people should understand that this is Mr. Modi's gift to them.

Mr. Alagiri urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impress upon Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to devolve powers to Tamils to form two provinces – one in the north and another in east – in the island nation.

Denying allegations that the DMK tried to stop the conduct of local body elections, he said it was the AIADMK government that tried to delay the election by arguing for direct elections for the heads of local bodies and then changing its stand.