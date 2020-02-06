BJP government marching forward with a grand vision, says Ram Madhav

The BJP government at the Centre is marching forward with a grand vision to make India a global power, said Ram Madhav, national general secretary of the party, here on Wednesday.

The Government was ‘imagineering’ the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn the country a $5 trillion economy by 2025, which requires consistent economic growth for the next five years, he said.

“The first five years of Modi Government was to set the basics right. The second term is for growth,” said Mr. Madhav at ‘X Factor’ learning conclave organised by the Young Indians (Yi) in Coimbatore.

The conclave began with an interactive session with Anu Hasan, actor, writer, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. Shreyasi Singh, founder and CEO of Harappa Education, spoke on the future of skill development through online education. V.M.L. Karthikeyan, director of Butterfly Applications, addressed the gathering on the future of branding in the dynamic Indian market.

L.V. Navaneeth, CEO of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, spoke on the future of Indian media and communication and highlighted how The Hindu was holding tight the core values of journalism.

The conclave also featured a session with Lieutenant Colonel Bhagavat Bharat Singh, who was one of the National Security Guard commandos who took on extremists in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.