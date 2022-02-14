BJP going it alone to ensure schemes reach every household, says Annamalai

‘We will seek votes based on the achievements of BJP government at the Centre’

The BJP has decided to go it alone in the urban local bodies elections to ensure that the welfare schemes of the Central government “reach every household without bribery or corruption”, party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Monday.

He was campaigning at Tiruppur for the party candidates. “All the schemes implemented in the local bodies are the schemes of the Central government,” he said, citing the examples of the National Smart Cities Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Taking a jibe at the candidates of the Left parties, who are contesting in alliance with the DMK, Mr. Annamalai said the “Communists are in ICU and their oxygen is the DMK”.

Speaking at Palladam earlier, he accused the DMK government of asking for votes without fulfilling its Assembly election promises in the past eight months. On the other hand, the BJP would seek votes based on the achievements of the BJP-led Central government in the past eight years, he said.