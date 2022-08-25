BJP functionary released on bail
BJP State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam got bail and was released from the prison on Thursday.
Mr. Ramalingam was arrested by the Dharmapuri district police for entering the Bharat Mata Memorial by breaking the lock on August 11. On Wednesday, he got bail from the Madras High Court. On Thursday evening, he was released from the Salem Central Prison.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.