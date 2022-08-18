BJP functionary lodged in prison

The Dharmapuri police remanded BJP State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam in the Salem Central Prison on Thursday.

On Sunday, the Dharmapuri police arrested Mr. Ramalingam on charges of forcibly entering the Bharat Mata memorial, maintained by the State government, by breaking open the lock on August 11. When the police took him for a medical checkup at the Dharmapuri Government Hospital, Mr. Ramalingam said he had high blood pressure and chest pain. Following this, he was shifted to the Salem Government Hospital.

On Thursday, the doctors certified that he was fit. When the Dharmapuri police came to the hospital to take him to prison. he refused to go. The police took him from the hospital in a stretcher and lodged him in prison.