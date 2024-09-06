T.N. BJP functionary arrested for spreading false rumours of ‘love jihad’ on social media

A district functionary of the BJP was arrested by the Nilgiris district police on Friday (September 6, 2024) for spreading erroneous rumours that the murder of a woman in Udhagamandalam, allegedly by her in-laws, was a case of ‘love jihad’ – a discredited right-wing conspiracy theory used to target and harass members of the minority Muslim community.

Ashika Parveen was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws, and four people had been arrested by the Nilgiris district police in connection with the incident. Following her murder, the police learned that members of right-wing groups were spreading rumours that Parveen was a Hindu and had been forced to convert by her husband.

The police have categorically denied this rumour, clarifying that Parveen was a Muslim by birth.

The Cyber Crime Police in the Nilgiris began tracing the social media handles of persons who were spreading these rumours, and on Friday, they arrested a resident of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, identified as Vetrivel.

He was brought to Udhagamandalam for further investigation.