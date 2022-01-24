BJP functionary held in row over installing PM’s portrait in panchayat office

COIMBATORE

24 January 2022

The Alandurai police in Coimbatore district arrested a BJP functionary in connection with the incident wherein a group of party workers barged into Pooluvapatti town panchayat office and installed the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The police said M. Baskaran, a former councillor of the panchayat and district secretary of BJP-allied trade unions, was arrested late on Sunday.

According to the police, Baskaran led a group of BJP workers and installed the portrait of the Prime Minister in the panchayat office on Saturday.

Rangasamy, executive officer of the town panchayat, lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday based on which a case was registered against Baskaran, Murugesan of Alandurai and 10 others. Further to the investigations, Baskaran was arrested.